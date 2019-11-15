PCC members urged to follow COVID-19 advice

The Pacific Conference of Churches is urging its members to heed of the advice from the World Health Organisation and their local Ministries in terms of COVID-19 outbreak.

The PCC in a social media post says given the spread of the virus outside the Pacific, one case confirmed in Maohi Nui, and cases in Australia and New Zealand, they will be suspending any non-essential travel outside the region for the next five weeks, following which another evaluation will be made.

It also suggests that member churches consider postponing large gatherings, meetings and conferences scheduled for the next month to six weeks.

The PCC says its members must take precaution in the planning of their annual Synods or Conferences.

The members are being urged to practice proper hygiene at all times.