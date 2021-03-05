PCC drafts Child Protection Policy

The Pacific Conference of Churches is drafting a Child Protection Policy for Churches.

PCC Ecumenical Enabler for Child Protection and Empowerment, Mariana Waqa, says the Child Safe Churches and Ending Violence against Women Framework will allow all churches to become the safest place for Fijians especially children.

With the increasing rape cases involving pastors, Waqa says the framework will also help address the issue.

“It’s about prevention and stopping not only the clergy but right down to our communities and family units. But in particular, the child protection policy itself is about making churches the safest institution for our children, they are not only nurtured and cared for but that they are also most importantly protected from any form of violence and abuse.”

Waqa says the PCC will hold consultations to get the views of all churches before they finalize the policy.

The drafted framework once complete will allow churches to follow guidelines on how best they can work to eradicate this illegal act and at the same encourage Churches to report such matters.