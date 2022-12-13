PCC and USP advocate on cleaner Pacific this Christmas

PCC General Secretary Reverend James Bhagwan.

The Pacific Conference of Churches together with the University of the South Pacific “POLYP” students initiated a unique way of producing Christmas decorations this year.

This is through the knitting of plastic wastes found on our beaches and waterways during their clean-up initiatives weekly.

PCC General Secretary Reverend James Bhagwan says the University students created a manger out of plastic bottles, lids, and plastic rubbish from the oceans and beaches.

Reverend Bhagwan says this is a way to advocate the need to reduce the dumping of rubbish in rivers and oceans at the same time reduce the waste plastics that will be used during Christmas.

“This is something that we all do when we do our coastal cleanup and oceans clean up, it’s the measurement of the data so very important, so that side is being done and then we come to the creative side, putting it together and then the advocacy side which is what that particular installation is about. So we hope that as people go by as they hear about what they are doing, they will start to think about the amount of plastic waste during Christmas.”



Reverend Bhagwan says they have partnered with “POLYP” as they are very keen on collecting plastic rubbish from the ocean weekly as this is also weighed for data purposes.

The only hope of the two regional organisations are for Pacific islands to practice a plastic-free Christmas this year for a better and cleaner Pacific.