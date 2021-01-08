Payment system implemented to recover rates owed

Majority of municipal councils have implemented the payment system to recover the amount of rates owed.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says it’s been noted that a lot of businesses and people with properties are trying to take advantage of the payment system.

Kumar says this is unacceptable as the majority of these businesses have been owing rates for years.

“If it’s a residential consumer who’s affected by COVID-19 we understand. But there are businesses who owe rates even when things were better in the country and they have been owing rates for years. The amount of rates being owed has increased.”

Kumar adds some ratepayers who live abroad also owe money to the councils.

She adds some municipal councils are now taking these matters to the small claims tribunal.