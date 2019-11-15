Paying fee for cancer screenings an issue

The struggle to pay mammogram fee to detect breast cancer is a challenge faced by women in developing countries.

Sai Prema Foundation Fiji Director Dr Krupali Tappoo made the statement during Pinktober morning tea in Suva this morning.

Dr Tappoo says this has contributed to the increasing number of breast cancer cases over the years as it demotivates women visiting health care facilities for screenings.

Article continues after advertisement

“You can see that the key is early detection. In more developed countries such as Australia, women between the ages of 50 to 75 undergo free mammograms every 2 years. However, in the developing world, this is not widespread practice as mammograms are expensive and not cost-effective.”

Women Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says it’s noticeable that many Fijian women are not prioritizing their health and well-being.

“We will not be able to do that job if we don’t bring ourselves to health centres to institutions like this and have the screenings annually. I’m not a good patient as well, but it’s Pinktober every year that wakes me up. Let Pinktober be that for us as well.”

About 250 breast cancer cases are diagnosed every year in Fiji.

The Sai Prema Foundation has so far served over 12, 000 patients since its inception two years ago.