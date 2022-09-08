PAYE collection increase

[File Photo]

There has been an increase in the Pay As You Earn collections along with other taxes.

FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the increase in PAYE collection indicates that more people are now getting employed and this is what they want.

Dixon says job growth leads to long-term direct and indirect tax growth for the country adding that this is important especially as the country rebounds from the impact of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“What is encouraging is that this isn’t just around tourism. Every tax type is growing so PAYE is growing, and domestic VAT is growing. It is a good sign that the whole economy is growing at the same time.”

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has also started the 2022-23 financial year on a positive note collecting a net revenue of over $193m last month.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji’s Economic Review for August also states that the labour market conditions have improved in tandem with the recovery in domestic economic activity.

The number of advertisements also increased significantly and recruitment intentions increased across all sectors except for mining and quarrying.

Domestic demand also continues to rise, sustained by higher consumption and investment spending.