Pay your rates for better service: Kumar

The Ministry of Local Government is calling on the people of Nasinu to pay their town rates if they want good service from the Council.

This as some ratepayers have raised concern saying they are not happy with the rubbish collection service provided by the council.

Minister Premila Kumar says ratepayer defaulters for Nasinu alone owe over $8m and this needs to be cleared to satisfy complaints from residents in the wider Nasinu area.

“If we analyze the municipalities where the ratepayers are not paying the rates, Nasinu is one of them, more than $8m is owed to the council, so you can’t expect service on one hand and on the other hand you are not paying rates.”

Kumar says more is needed to cater for Nasinu’s ever-increasing population.

“One has to pay the rate and write an appropriate amount, obviously that needs to be gaged. You can’t provide the same services which were being provided 20 years ago because in the last 20 years the population of Nasinu has increased”.

Kumar says since the day Nasinu was declared a town, rates have never been increased and little to less excuses is expected from defaulters.