Pay rise for Fiji Pine Limited staff

[Source: Fiji Pine Limited/Facebook]

It was good news today for hourly-paid Fiji Pine Limited staff as they received a 4% pay rise.

This included the employees of Tropik Wood Industries Limited and Tropik Wood Products Limited.

Chief Executive Officer, Vimlesh Kumar says the organization is facing enormous challenges however, it has also considered the fact that the “cost of living” has risen sharply due to global market forces.

Kumar says, therefore, the 4% wage review will be back paid from the 1st of January, 2022.

He says this review was conducted on the record performance of FPL for the year 2021.

In total, there are approximately 274 hourly paid employees for the three companies that will receive this increase.

However, Kumar says the fortnightly staff and management positions are being recognised based on their individual performance.

He adds that they strategize their goals towards the long term objective of the Industry in line with the vision they have created, which will sustain the employment of their workforce and provide employment opportunities for locals.