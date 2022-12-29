Pay cuts for MP’s, welfare assistance to continue: Prasad

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the previous government’s social welfare assistance, free bus scheme, and free education will remain.

He reiterated that good policies that were introduced earlier would continue.

Prasad also assured civil servants that there would be no pay cut however, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be announcing how the 29 government ministers and 19 assistant ministers would be paid as salaries for MPs which is planned to be reduced.

“We already have a 20 percent reduction and so we are going to add to that reduction and the actual reduction when it happens, it will happen soon and will be announced by the Prime Minister.”

Prasad adds that all student loans will be cleared as this is all part of the coalition government’s commitment.

He further states that the government will hold consultations with Fijians and other stakeholders before introducing any change.