Patients turning to traditional healers: Dr Gaikwad

Fijians with mental illnesses are turning to traditional healers rather than seeking professional help from the Saint Giles hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Kiran Gaikwad says patients spend the crucial years of their illness with traditional healers and when they do turn up to the hospital, they are in the advanced stage of the illness.

Dr Gaikwad says Fijians need to understand that mental illnesses need to be treated at an early stage.

“We may not achieve the best that we could achieve. We advise the patient that as soon as you see the initial symptoms of mental illness you should visit the doctors or hospital, not the traditional healers.”

Dr Gaikwad has highlighted that the cases admitted, are just the tip of the iceberg.

“If they are treated initially at an early stage then there is high chances of recovery. The patient will be better faster. The more late presentation, the recovery will be more difficult.”

According to Dr Gaikwad, if the pandemic persists, there might be a surge in cases of anxiety and stress.