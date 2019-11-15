Patient information is confidential: Dr Waqainabete

The Minister for Health has made it clear that health officials who leak confidential patient information have no place in the Ministry.

Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete was referring to the leak of finer details attaining two COVID-19 patients last month.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department and Waqainabete says this was a cowardly act and a breach of law.

“Certainly if it’s somebody within the Ministry of Health, we can’t have them, we can’t have them because they leak specific information of patients. It’s a cowardly act by whoever did it, whether inside the Ministry outside the Ministry.”

He says the patient information such as names, ages, and place where they stay are always kept confidential and is something that they do not condone if leaked by someone from inside the Ministry.