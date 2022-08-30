Past decisions affected FPCL: AG

Port of Suva. [File Photo]

The government is working closely with the Asian Development Bank to either expand the Suva Port or find an alternative site to make it a one-stop shop.

While speaking on the 2018-2019 annual report of the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited, Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that under the SVT Government, there was a flurry of activity to divest the share when they sold Post and wireless company (PNT) and listed the company.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the SVT government also got the Fiji National Provident Fund to pay large sums of money per share so it could get more revenue.

However, he adds that immediately after the sale, the share price dropped significantly resulting in FNPF making a huge loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the SVT government also sold the government shipyard.

“But Sir, within that they also sold off Fiji Ship and Heavy Industries Ltd to a $2 NZ company. And the $2 NZ company – off the shelve, they sold it to them and of course they couldn’t run it. Then the government went back and bought Fiji Ship and Heavy Industries Ltd.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are looking at a suitable site that will increase the capacity of FPCL.

This will allow more cargo containers and fishing vessels to berth while also providing space for ship repairs and shipbuilding.

He says during the SVT days, Fiji Ports lost that edge.