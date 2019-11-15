News
Passengers rushed to hospital after bus tumbles
October 6, 2020 4:59 pm
Passengers have been rushed to hospital following a bus accident in Naduri, Macuata this afternoon.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms about 35 passengers were on the bus.
It believed the bus had stopped on a hill as a passenger was getting off when it rolled back.
Investigation continues
