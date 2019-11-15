Passenger’s reckless behavior in public transport a concern

Concerns raised by the Land Transport Authority regarding the recent overloading of buses are falling on deaf ears as the same incident was noticed over the weekend again.

The LTA Chief Executive in an earlier statement reiterated that overloading of buses or mini-buses is illegal, irresponsible, and unacceptable as it puts Fijians in danger.

The Land Transport Authority in a statement labeled such action as the worst kind of neglect by the bus driver and highlighted the need for operators to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson warns that those drivers found overloading buses will face the full brunt of the law.

Simpson says LTA will be carrying out additional checks to ensure that an overloading situation does not occur where officers are present.

Nasese Transport General Manager Jack Kumar while speaking to FBC News says their drivers couldn’t stop people from behaving recklessly on the bus, especially after a major tournament in the country.

Kumar is pleading with the relevant authority to strictly monitor people’s behavior following such an event.

Police Chief of Operation Abdul Khan says the traveling public must also be responsible for their actions when onboard public transport.

“Again for all road users, we would urge you to have that responsibility of using the roads and also curtesy to other road users that are out there.”

The Land Transport Authority warns that such reckless behavior can cause death on our roads and Fijians need to act responsibly.