A bus went off road and hit a lamp post at Muslim League along Ratu Mara road in Nabua last night.

Police say a few passengers were injured and sent for a medical checkup.

An eye witness informed FBC News that the incident happened around 9pm.

The eye witness further stated that officers from the Nabua Police Station assisted those who were on board which included children.

The driver was also taken to hospital.