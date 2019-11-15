Passenger Terminal for Nabouwalu port to be constructed

People traveling between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu via the Nabouwalu Port in Bua will soon have proper waiting facilities.

The construction of a passenger terminal for the Nabouwalu Port is expected to be undertaken soon.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says the passenger terminal will be built where the current market is situated.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to Nabouwalu market vendors on Tuesday, Kumar says the terminal will cater for boat and ferry passengers who use the Nabouwalu Port.

“We will have a proper passenger terminal waiting area. In that we will have two other restaurants. We will have a Police Post. We also intend to create some parking spots here and we will be talking with FRA to understand the widening of the road and how much space we will have to put up the car park.”

Construction of the terminal will commence once the existing market is relocated to the new site, where the township is being developed.