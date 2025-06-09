Pass savings not costs, says DPM

The FCCC conducted over 1,800 pre- and post-budget surveys and inspections nationwide, uncovering 53 alleged breaches. [Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/Facebook]

Traders who have failed to pass on the recent VAT reduction from 15% to 12.5% to consumers have been warned.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has described such behavior as “morally and ethically wrong.”

This warning follows an extensive crackdown by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The FCCC conducted over 1,800 pre- and post-budget surveys and inspections nationwide, uncovering 53 alleged breaches.

Prasad says he is aware of issues such as failure to pass on the VAT reduction, misleading conduct, and improper price displays.

“So if they are engaging in unscrupulous behavior and squeezing out consumers on legitimate savings that they’re supposed to make as a result of government policy, whether it’s to do with the reduction in weight, whether it’s to do with the reduction in duty, they are playing games with their own consumers if they’re doing that.”



Prasad warns that authorities may introduce further measures.

“Things like price control on some items to ensure that the consumers don’t bear the brunt of this unscrupulous, unethical behavior by some traders.”

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil states that such practices hit vulnerable Fijians hardest.

“Every dollars counts for this families who are trying to make their ends meet and when the basic meals or essential food items sees increase in costs, it stretches their already tight budget.”

The government reaffirms its commitment to continue active market monitoring and enforcement in key sectors to ensure the VAT benefits reach consumers.

