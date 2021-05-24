Pass rate testifies government’s commitment to education: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has hit out at people who criticize and question the effectiveness of current government policies.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s – Na iLalakai ni Tabacakacaka iTaukei program, Bainimarama says the excellent grades produced by the 2021 Year 13 students is a testament to the government’s policies and sacrifices which have come to fruition.

The Prime Minister says he is impressed with the Year 13 results, particularly for schools in the rural and maritime areas.

Bainimarama says the resilience of these students is evident in the outcome of the exams, especially when they were at home for eight months due to the pandemic.

“Despite the pandemic, the efforts of the government to continue molding these children was a success. This is also an effort to bridge the education gap between students in rural, from those in urban schools. These students are future leaders, and their well-being must not be compromised.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the 70 percent pass rate for the Year 13 examination last year, where 8,123 students sat for the exam.

He also confirmed that 11 percent of students dropped out of high school last year when compared to nine percent in 2020.