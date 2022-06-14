Party to focus on international relations: Rabuka

[File Photo]

The Peoples’ Alliance will focus its attention on the discipline of international relations says Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says there can be no vacuum in international relations.

“Nations have to survive. When a supporter moves out, a supporter moves in.”

Rabuka says the party will need to be strategic with the release of its manifesto because the government will soon be announcing Fiji’s national budget.

He adds as a former leader of the government, he takes pride and values the relationship that Fiji shares with other countries in the world.

“They were very pivotal in our development in education and defence, our participation in first and Second World War and Maleya couldn’t have been handled through the active participation of Australia and New Zealand.”

The PA Leader says it is imperative to note that in international relations, a nation’s interest will always be a priority.

Rabuka says the party will be releasing its manifesto after the Government announces the national budget next month.