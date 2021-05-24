Parts of the Western Division still without power

Fijians in some part of the Western Division are still without power since yesterday afternoon.

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive Officer, Hasmukh Patel says this is due to a fault that is yet to be identified and repaired on the 132,000 volts transmission line.

Patel adds that EFL teams continue to brave the current weather conditions in its efforts to identify the fault on the main.

He explains that that the 132,000 volts transmission line that evacuates power supply from the Wailoa and Nadarivatu Hydro Power Stations tripped yesterday afternoon and caused a Western Division blackout.

Patel says EFL is currently using its available thermal generation in the West to supply electricity to some part of the Division.

He assures that EFL teams continue to work around the clock to identify the fault despite the weather adding that with flash flood warnings and access challenges they won’t be able to restore power supply to the remaining affected areas with an impending cyclone heading towards the group.