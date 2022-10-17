Parts of Sigatoka to face water disruptions

[File Photo]

Residents living in parts of Sigatoka will be experiencing low water pressure to intermittent supply from today until Wednesday.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says the interruption in water supply is a result of high influx of algae and slightly higher raw water turbidity received at Matovo Water Treatment Plant, causing frequent clogging of sand filters.

Soderberg says the frequent clogging of filters has started to have a bottleneck on the filtration process and as a result causes clarified water to frequently overflow from the filters.

He adds to overcome the situation, WAF has introduced pretreatment at the treatment plant to control the algae, however, due to the high raw water turbidity; frequent filter backwashing is required in addition to the pretreatment.

The additional filter backwashing is affecting water production at the treatment plant and low water levels at the reservoirs, hence causing low water pressure to intermittent supply to the customers residing in Sigatoka area.

Soderberg says their technicians are working on resolving the issue at Matovo Water Treatment Plant.

The affected areas include, elevated areas of Olosara, Korotogo and neighbouring area, part of Sigatoka Town and Lawaqa area, Kedrakulu and neighbouring area, Rakirakilevu, Kulukulu, Malaqereqere, Mataqe, Tulalevu and Yadua neighbouring areas, elevated areas of Cuvu, Naidovi, Uluisila, Nadromai settlement, Naduri, Nawamagi, Naroro and Malevu Village; and Sigatoka Hospital & neighbouring areas.