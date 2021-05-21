Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off

FBC News this morning has received information that a large section of the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva have been cordoned off.

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu told FBC News that at this stage, he is not fully aware of other details about this precautionary measure at the barracks.

However, he has received information that a section of the area has been cordoned off in the last few hours.

FBC News understands there some Fijians who reside in the barracks are suspected primary and secondary contacts of few existing COVID-19 cases.

We are trying to speak to the RFMF Commander Viliame Naupoto on the matter.

Stay with us for more.