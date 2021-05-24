Heavy rain cause flooding in parts of Ba

Parts of Ba town are now flooded following continuous rainfall overnight.

Koronubu resident, Asha Chand who works at Paddy’s Market says she is one of many people working in Ba that had to turn back as the lower end of the town is flooded.

Chand says that the water level has been increasing since yesterday, and some shops had to close early as the rain continued.

The owner of the Ba Book Centre says that water entered his shop yesterday but it receded after a while, allowing them to clean up before leaving for home.

Rohit Bali says he will be going to his shop again today to continue cleaning up.

Rain has eased at the moment, however, light showers continue to be experienced by others in parts of Ba.