Parts of Ba affected by flood waters

A few areas in Ba are flooded due to the heavy rain from last night to the early hours of today.

Vadravadra resident, Joeli Waqalevu says flood waters entered the town at around 5 this morning and most shops on the ground level have been affected.

He adds people residing in flood-prone areas are seen moving to safe locations as the situation might become worse with the continuous rain.

The Ba Bus Stand and market area are also affected by flood waters.

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising Fijians that the Kings Road near Shop n Save in Tavua is flooded.

It adds the area is also closed to all traffic.

Meanwhile, the Weather Office reiterates that a heavy rain warning remains in force with the low pressure system currently lies to the West of Fiji with associated rain band and active clouds that will continue to affect the group.