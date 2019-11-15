Partnerships vital for prison rehab programs

Commissioner for the Fiji Corrections Service Francis Kean says partnerships are imperative for their rehabilitation programs to work.

With close to 2000 inmates in their care, Kean says their rehabilitation and reintegration program aims to take a holistic approach.

He says to ensure their prisoners have a shot at integrating successfully back into the community, there is a need for other stakeholders to be involved.

“I’m thankful to the Methodist Church of Fiji, we have already signed an agreement on them helping us and I must commend the President of the Methodist Church of Fiji and all the divisions in the Methodist Church that have come on board to help us in this regard. And so too the seven provinces that we’ve already signed an MOU for them to come and partner with us in this care network that we have in the rehabilitation of those under out care.”

Kean also highlighted that only this week, the FCS also formalized an agreement with the Seventh Day Adventist Church to assist with their inmates.

He says they are also working to formalize partnerships with the remaining seven provinces to ensure a comprehensive coverage.

The Commissioner was responding to questions before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights today who reviewed their 2016/2017 annual report.