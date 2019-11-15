Partnerships in true Fijian spirit leads to success

Villagers of Nabulini, in Wainibuka, Tailevu were reminded that partnerships done in the true Fijian spirit and togetherness could be successful.

The message was relayed during the commissioning of the Nabulini Processing Center Wainuqa Co-operative yesterday.

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya says despite the effects of the pandemic, the government remains focused on achieving the National Development Plan goals.

Koya says the government remains committed to ensure the Micro Small Medium Enterprises survive in the current environment, receive the right level of support and guidance to thrive.

He says a lot of Fijians are moving back to toiling the land for their livelihood and source of income.

The Wainuqa Co-operative specialises in producing edible chips made from root crops such as cassava and sweet potato and has created 13 new jobs, employing majority of women.