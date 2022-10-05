Partnership to support a noble cause

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has partnered with Lifeline Fiji to support their Gala event and raise money for their life-saving project through its communication outreach.

While speaking at the signing event in Suva today, Lifeline Fiji’s Officer in Charge, Jeremiah Merekula says the family event is being held for a good cause, and money raised will support the organization’s operations.

“We acknowledge the support rendered from the various organizations as well as FBC for letting us come in to raise more awareness on mental health and suicide prevention staff and to have this partnership moving forward for our gala event that is coming up on Friday, this is much appreciated.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says the event is timely as Fiji has seen more than 70 suicide cases this year alone and the funds will help them pay for community outreach programs and other critical aid.

The Opera event will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on the 7th of October which also features local artists Sunia Loga and Igelese Ete.

Tickets are sold at $2,250 for a table of 10 and $275 for single tickets and these are available for purchase from Lifeline Fiji.