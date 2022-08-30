Partnership to strengthen Fiji’s agriculture sector

The Australian government, through APTC, is supporting the institute to improve training for women in agriculture. [Photo Source: Supplied]

A partnership between the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute and the Australia Pacific Training Coalition will help to strengthen the quality of agriculture training for Fijians, including opportunities for more women to become qualified farmers.

In addition, it also funded the recently completed refurbishment of the women’s dormitory, as well as the construction of an inclusive ablution block, a greenhouse for vanilla production, a basic plastic house for vegetables and high-value crop production, and a drying shed for pandanus leaves.

[Photo Source: Supplied]

The Australian Ambassador for Women and Girls, Christine Clarke, visited Navuso Agriculture institute last week to see the improvements made to the women in agriculture initiative and to meet the 13 women farmers currently enrolled.



[Photo Source: Supplied]

The Ambassador unveiled the newly-renovated adult Training Centre which will be used by the technical staff of the Fiji Agriculture Ministry and other stakeholders for short-term in-service and non-accredited agriculture training programs.