Partnership to strengthen aged care training

[Source: APTC/Facebook]

The Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education will now be able to deliver national certificates in aged care.

This is part of its renewed partnership with the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) to strengthen aged care training delivery in Fiji.

Sangam College Academic and Staff Board chair, Amraiya Naidu says the institution is making valuable contributions toward healthcare in Fiji.

He says the programs will ensure Fijians can acquire world-class skills to provide quality care to people in aged care facilities or at home.

Naidu says APTC will also work with the colleges to further develop the capability of its training staff through the Australian Certificate III in Individual Support course.

He adds the collaboration will help strengthen employment outcomes and livelihoods for those wishing to take up a career in aged care.