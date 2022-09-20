[File Photo]

The Australian Pacific Training Coalition and Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education have renewed their partnership to strengthen aged care training in Fiji.

APTC Executive Director, Janelle Chapman says the collaboration will help strengthen employment outcomes and livelihoods for those wishing to take up a career in aged care.

Chairman of Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education’s Academic and Staff Board, Amraiya Naidu says TISI Sangam is making valuable contributions towards healthcare in Fiji, and this partnership will improve the health and wellbeing of Fijians.

This collaboration will offer National Certificates II and III in Aged Care.

The partnership complements Australia’s support through APTC in skills development for Fiji’s aged care sector.

APTC is one of Australia’s major investments in technical and vocational education and training in the region.

Over 17,000 Pacific graduates have been trained by APTC, including more than 5,300 Fijians.