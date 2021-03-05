Partnership to foster nation-building 

To ensure students from the Fiji Maritime Academy continue to develop, the Fiji Navy renewed its partnership with the Fiji National University this week.

The signing promotes partnership, collaboration and sharing of resources to maximize outputs.

FMA students will continue to utilize training opportunities provided by the Fiji Navy Firefighting School in Togalevu.

Article continues after advertisement

Vice-Chancellor of FNU Professor Toby Wilkinson says through such partnerships, so much can be achieved.

“We are dependent on the seas surrounding our islands. They provide us with security, resources and connectivity. And having well trained personal to crew our ship ships and manage our port facilities is vital for Fiji’s prosperity now and in the future.”

Navy Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake says they will continue to support nation-building and our oceans economy.

“We saw that it would be befitting that we formalize this to add value to our relationship and partnership.”

Fiji Navy officers can also undergo training at the Fiji Maritime Academy and utilize its facilities.