Partnership to dispose maritime waste

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Director and Chief Executive, Amitesh Deo says the training will be targeted to women’s and youth groups to participate in recycling programs and find solutions to deal with improper waste management. [File Photo]

A new partnership has been forged today that is aimed at establishing a network to bring recyclable waste from outer islands and Vanua Levu to Viti Levu.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Waste Recycles Fiji and Pacific Recycling Foundation announced a new agreement that will ensure the proper disposal of such waste.

IUCN Oceania Regional Director, Mason Smith says the partnership was funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation and IUCN’s Plastic Waste Free Islands Project.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Waste Recyclers Fiji will implement key projects in the coming months such as a feasibility study and a pilot recycling project in a community as well as awareness campaigns.

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Director and Chief Executive, Amitesh Deo says the training will target women and youth groups to participate in recycling programs and find solutions to deal with improper waste management.