Partnership to boost Fiji’s Outsourcing Sector

Fiji is working towards targeting the right stakeholders to further promote the country as an outsourcing destination in the international market.

This will be made possible as Investment Fiji and Outsourcing Fiji have signed a Memorandum of Understanding today.

Outsource Fiji President, James Mastapha says Shared Services Event in Lisbon, Portugal led a UK-based business setting up its operation in Suva.

“This is evident, as Fiji has managed to secure its position largely in the Australian market, which has attracted major and renowned businesses to reposition their operations in Fiji.”

Mastapha adds they already have 30 outsourcing members who have created 8000 job opportunities for Fijians. This year alone, the industry have created 2000 new jobs.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says the country has managed to secure its position in attracting renowned ICT investors to establish their back hand office in Fiji allowing us to position ourselves as the hub of the Pacific.

“The MOU will allow us to streamline and have a cohesive communication for all data and information shared in terms of policy measures and process requirements to suit the needs and expectations of potential investors exploring opportunities to invest in Fiji.”

Four new investors have joined the BPO sector and talks are currently underway with five more interested parties.