Partnership to boost fashion industry

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The government continues to build enterprises, develop talents, forge brand identities, and strengthen the Fijian economy.

While signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fiji Fashion Week in Nabua, Suva yesterday, Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya highlighted the partnership aims to assist entrepreneurs to expand the fashion industry.

The graduates took part in a four-week training program called “Start and Improve Your Business Training”.

Koya urged the graduates to ensure their products are recognized as ‘Fijian Made’.

“With your creative talents that allure one’s attention, it needs to be recognized and acknowledged that it is locally made – as policymakers recognize this. With the establishment of the national brand, it gives your creative talent added recognition when marketing your product in the domestic and international market,”

Seven of the entrepreneurs who graduated received licenses for Fijian Designed, Fijian Sewn, and Fijian Crafted products.