Partnership to boost data security

Businesses will now be able to restore and secure their data and information during power outages.

As a critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider Vertiv, today signed a new partnership with one of Fiji’s fastest-growing ICT solutions VirtualFlex today.

According to VirtualFlex Manager Sales and Marketing Sam Young, the partnership comes as demand in Fiji surges for uninterruptable power supply (UPS) technology to maintain business continuity and IT and data centre availability during power outages.

“Our organizations meet this need this kind of objectives, you have to work from home, and you have to work remotely, or you want your IT department to be more available to do other stuff, how, by providing solutions that will basically improve their infrastructure and improve their network.”

Young adds they are targeting growth within Fiji’s government, financial services, healthcare, education, and internet service providers.

They have already made a number of agreements with end users, including ones with the HFC Bank of Fiji, the Tappoo Group of retailers, and the Fiji Revenue & Customs Service.