Partnership helps facilitate 280 eye operations

The Fiji Society for the Blind facilitated two-hundred-and eighty successful eye operations in partnership with the Rotary Club Taveuni last year.

Society program co-ordinator, Vilisi Salafabisi says out of the 280 eye operations, five were children with the youngest a two-year-old.

Salafabisi says non-communicable disease is one major contributor of visual impairment among Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“The main cause of cataracts – this is due to aging and also through accidents. It also leads to diabetes and hypertension. The cases that we identify having matured cataracts and Pterugium, we refer them to Taveuni and they (Rotary Club Taveuni) pay all the cost.”

Salafabisi says their agreement with the Rotary Club is also to conduct screenings in rural areas to identify those who need to undergo surgery.

The Fiji Society for the Blind established its partnership with the Club in 2010 in an effort to help Fijians with eye problems.