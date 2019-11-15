Partnership crucial during this time: EU

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 3, 2020 6:15 am
European Ambassador for the Pacific Sujiro Seam. [Source: Google]

The European Union says partnership is crucial in this difficult time as it will help and support the economy get back on track.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Sujiro Seam says it’s important for the government to closely collaborate with Non-Government Organizations, civil society, businesses and other stakeholders for a way forward.

The Fijian Government has been urged to make good use of the initiatives in place provided by stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

“In addition to budget support and the small projects which are specific to Fiji is the encouragement we give to the government of Fiji to make the most of the regional projects we have in the Pacific.”

The EU has provided a budget support package of $50m to Fiji aimed at helping the livelihoods of people in rural areas.

