[Source: Fiji Police]

A partly decomposed body of an unidentified male was discovered by Sigatoka Police in Waibogi Creek yesterday afternoon.

According to Police, a 21-year-old cane cutter of Waibogi Settlement made the discovery and alerted Police following which the body was uplifted.

The body is now at the Sigatoka Hospital awaiting post-mortem examination.

Article continues after advertisement

Police investigation continues.