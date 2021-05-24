Parties warned to obey the law during campaign period

Political parties have been urged not to mislead voters to engage in unlawful activities, such as vote-buying and bribery to manipulate to win support.

Electoral Commission, Chair Mukesh Nand says the Fijian Elections Office will continue to monitor the campaign activities as the official campaign period commences tomorrow.

Political parties have been advised to familiarize their teams with the Electoral Act 2014 as anyone found in breach during the campaign period will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Nand has called on political parties to conduct their campaigns in a fair and transparent manner, and as per the country’s electoral laws.

“As we head into the official campaign period, voters can look forward to the manifestos being put forward by political parties, which will give them an opportunity to assess and determine who they would like to vote for on election day.”

The FEO also launched the candidate’s handbook and a complaints portal.

The earliest that the Writ of Election can be issued by the President is May 26th.