Parties urged to contribute to electoral bills

Parliament will be considering bills to amend the Electoral Act ahead of the General Election in 2022.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Suresh Chandra says the proposed amendments are from reports by the Commission and the Fijian Elections Office following the last General Election in 2018.

“To amend the electoral act, the political parties act, the electoral registration voters act and the Electoral Commission has noted the proposed amendments stem from the joint report from the Electoral Commission and the Supervisor of Elections after the 2018 general election.”

Chandra adds that some of the recommendations are also from the Multinational Observer Group.

He says the Commission is confident that once the amendments are approved by Parliament, the Electoral Framework in Fiji will be further strengthened.

The Electoral Commission Chair has also called on all registered political parties to examine the proposed amendments and contribute to the development of the legal framework before the Parliamentary Committee.

“The Parliament is empowered to make laws and at this point it is looking at Election Laws. Parties can contact the Parliament Secretariat to make their contributions.”

Chandra has also highlighted that this year the Electoral Commission in accordance with section 54 of the constitution will be reviewing the total number of seats for the 2022 general election and they anticipate this to be completed by June 2021.