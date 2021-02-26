Parties unwilling to engage apolitically: FEO

The Fijian Elections Office has revealed that some political parties are opposing efforts to collaborate and improve the conduct of General Elections.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, and his team this morning made submissions to a parliamentary committee considering three Bills to change Fiji’s electoral framework.

Saneem says while the FEO tries to include political parties as much as possible, many are unwilling to accept new ideas.

“I’m sure that it’s a relationship that has to be built. There is a misnomer that political parties in opposition have to oppose everything. So when they come to these meetings, they tell me ‘don’t worry, we will oppose it.”

Saneem says they will nonetheless continue to provide a platform for all political parties to engage with the FEO.

He adds regardless of whether opposition parties want to be involved, the Fijian Elections Office will proceed with administrative and operational improvements.