Participation of young Fijians crucial says Minister

Investing in future generations provides an opportunity for youth to actively participate in the growth of our economy.

Speaking at the income-generating project handover in Natalecake, Ba Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar says young Fijians must concentrate on empowering themselves.

Kumar says a country can only reach its full potential when its youth are hardworking and forward-thinking.

[Source: Fijian Government]

“The future belongs to our youth. Let’s not forget that, we’ll be gone and you’ll be there to lead the nation. In order to excel, they only need the right guidance and the right opportunities.”

He adds that any society is incomplete without the participation of young blood.

“Investing in the future generations of our country is a smart investment by the Fiji First Government, as it is not only forward-looking but provides an opportunity for our youths to actively participate in the growth of our economy.”

The grant was handed over to Vanuakula Youth Club and the Youth Farm Initiative assistance to Natalecake Village Youth Club.