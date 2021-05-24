Home

News

Participants undergo training for Boat Masters License

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 6:10 am
A total of 70 youth participants have graduated from the Mobile Skills Training for the Boat Masters License.[Fijian Government]

A total of 70 youth participants have graduated from the Mobile Skills Training for the Boat Masters License.

The two-week training was facilitated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar, says those who work in the maritime environment depend on getting proper training and certification.

Kumar has encouraged all boat captains to adhere to the maritime and safety laws as people depend on them.

He adds that, as captains, they’re accountable for the lives of the passengers and need to ensure their safety at all times.

The training participants completed two modules on boat masters and restricted master/engineer Class 6-Nautical Knowledge.

 

