Parliamentarians donate sanitary kits to Fiji Red Cross

The Fiji Red Cross Society today received sanitary kits for women in rural and maritime areas.

The donation was made by the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Fiji Group.

Speaking at the handover Red Cross Director-General, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says the kits will be distributed in islands severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Rokotunidau adds during disasters or emergencies women concentrate more on the needs of the family, rather than their own needs.

“We are looking at areas that we are working a lot in which is in four areas that have been devastated by TC Harold Vatulele, Rotuma, Matuku, Kadavu and all the way to Ono-I-Lau. And also to all the women affected by COVID-19.”

Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Fiji Group chair Veena Bhatnagar says sanitary items are usually the last thing on a woman’s list when shopping for her family.

Bhatnagar says for this reason women in rural and maritime areas have been identified as the ones in need of these items.