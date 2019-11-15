Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Parliamentarians donate sanitary kits to Fiji Red Cross

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 31, 2020 12:30 pm
The Fiji Red Cross Society today received sanitary kits for women in rural and maritime areas.

The Fiji Red Cross Society today received sanitary kits for women in rural and maritime areas.

The donation was made by the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Fiji Group.

Speaking at the handover Red Cross Director-General, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says the kits will be distributed in islands severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokotunidau adds during disasters or emergencies women concentrate more on the needs of the family, rather than their own needs.

“We are looking at areas that we are working a lot in which is in four areas that have been devastated by TC Harold Vatulele, Rotuma, Matuku, Kadavu and all the way to Ono-I-Lau. And also to all the women affected by COVID-19.”

Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Fiji Group chair Veena Bhatnagar says sanitary items are usually the last thing on a woman’s list when shopping for her family.

Bhatnagar says for this reason women in rural and maritime areas have been identified as the ones in need of these items.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.