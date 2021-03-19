Youth make up one-third of the population

Youth are agents of social change, innovation and future leadership, and must be at the heart of building resilience to climate impacts.

During his Ministerial Statement on Youth Climate Action Summit, Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar highlighted that young people are vital in decision making.

Youth make up one-third of the country’s population.

“It is important to have our young people participate as agents of change. They can influence fellow youth to join the fight against climate change.”

The Summit was aimed at advancing youth-led community initiatives and provide inputs to the government on the Climate Change Bill.

Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua says while the summit is positive MPs also need to take action.

“The Prime Minister was right that we are very tiny in the world of emissions. Our plastic output is something that is going to drown us before the emission does.”

Two hundred young Fijians from around the country shared their experiences and knowledge at the three-day National Youth Climate Action Summit earlier this month.