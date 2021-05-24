Home

Womens’ rights group calls out Bulanauca

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 21, 2021 4:50 pm
FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh. [File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement says it is extremely disappointed with the remarks by SODELPA MP, Mitieli Bulanauca on de-registering sex offenders from a permanent registry and forgiveness of their crimes.

During debate in parliament yesterday, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum called on womens’ rights groups to condemn Bulanauca for saying sex offenders should be forgiven in the spirit of Christianity.

“My challenge to the NGOs and womens’ groups, I hope they also have the courage to come out and condemn what Hon Bulanauca has done and said. I can bet you, now that I’ve said it – they won’t have the courage to do so.”

FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh says heinous crimes against women merit the punishment meted to them by the courts.

Singh adds comments by Bulanauca and others who take rape and violence against women lightly, further exacerbate discrimination against women and diminish efforts to address sexual crimes in communities.

She also says forgiveness is a personal matter for individuals and should not be made obligatory or forced, adding that if we are to be forgiving as a principle-based on religion, then we must first adhere to the same teachings and not commit crimes!

The FWRM adds Bulanauca’s remarks are disappointing and has implored him and other MPs to refrain from such irresponsible statements without any forethought of the victims of sexual crimes.

Singh believes there is a need to change mindsets and attitudes of the public and those sitting in Parliament, who perpetuate these crimes through ill-conceived statements and actions.

 

