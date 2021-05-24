WIB applauds Registration of Sex Offenders Act

The Women in Business says they are appalled at the comments made by Opposition MP Mitieli Bulanauca that predators should be forgiven.

While applauding the new legislation on the Registration of Sex Offenders, the Board says this gives women assurance that their safety and that of their children is paramount.

The Board says one wonders as to whether MP Bulanauca realizes the gravity of his suggestion and it is daunting to contemplate that this view is not his only.

It adds that male leaders should be advocating for the safety of women and children and comments made by the MP are just unacceptable.

The Board further says the new legislation on the Registration of Sex Offenders also helps create a safer space for women to progress in their careers.

The Women in Business also says there is zero-tolerance for any level of violence against women and children and it is everyone’s duty to ensure that they are safe from sex offenders.