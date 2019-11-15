Who is calling the shots in SODELPA?

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s leadership struggles were questioned in parliament this morning.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has indicated there is a three-way battle for control of the Party.

“Mr Speaker I’m having a hard time figuring out who is leading SODELPA or more appropriately, who’s calling the shots? Is it Honourable Gavoka, Honourable Lalabalavu or is it Honourable Kepa?.”

Bainimarama says this may the first time that the Leader of the largest Opposition party, sitting in parliament as an elected member is not Leader of Opposition.

“We in this parliament don’t want to waste precious time distracted by the SODELPA Show. The Fijian people deserve a democracy of substantive contributions by the government and by a healthy Opposition. “

He has urged SODELPA leaders to sort out their house.