We don’t want Suva to be burnt like before: Seruiratu

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu has shed some light on why politicians have been taken in for questioning in relation to Bill 17.

Members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, the National Federation Party and the Fiji Labour Party have been questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department over the past week.

Speaking in parliament this afternoon, Seruiratu pointed to Fiji’s past upheavals where iTaukei landowners were lied to and used to cause public unrest.

“I’m sorry that people are being interviewed by police, but the police are doing their job because of the mistakes of what has happened in the past. We don’t want Suva to be burnt again. Whatever statement we are making let’s do it with responsibility because words are powerful.”

Police have also increased their public presence and monitoring in the past few days saying it’s related to comments being made on Bill 17 and the possibility that it could lead to incitement.