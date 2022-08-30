We don’t want politicians to offer the moon: AG

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on politicians to make a realistic commitment to the Fijian people, as they campaign for the 2022 General Election.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s comment comes after National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad’s statement in parliament yesterday, about the promises politicians make to the people.

Prasad made the comment while debating the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2022.

“Yes, political parties offer the moon sometimes – but it is not for him (AG), or for the Supervisor of Elections, or somebody in the Electoral Commission to ask them to tell them how to do it.”

However, Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that this is what they precisely want to avoid.

He says they don’t want politicians to offer people the moon, but they want politicians to offer reality.

“We want them to offer what can be done. What is possible, what is within the means of the country, what is based on the law, what is based in morals, and values and principals? Not a frontier approach. Gung ho, anything goes.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says some politicians are talking about doing a number of things if they will get elected into parliament, but are not giving the finer details of how they will fund these projects and initiatives.